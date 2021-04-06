Valley Brook Capital Group Invests $683,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,592,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Comcast by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 14,959 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.61. 330,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,923,900. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

