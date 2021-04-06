Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s Largest Position

Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 16.5% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.13. 28,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,533,544. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.14. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $211.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

