Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Frederic Lequient Sells 320 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Frederic Lequient sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $85,113.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,274.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Frederic Lequient also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $80,334.58.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $263.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.16. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.87 and a 52 week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $407,141,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $360,803,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after acquiring an additional 573,773 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $145,076,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 159.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,227,000 after acquiring an additional 188,380 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

