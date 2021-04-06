Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Venus Concept in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a hold rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venus Concept currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.79.

NASDAQ:VERO opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. Venus Concept has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Venus Concept by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 99,242 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth $683,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Venus Concept by 23.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 39,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

