Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 60 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Generac by 8.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,361,000 after buying an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 2,155.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Generac by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens raised their price target on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.33.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $325.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.85 and a twelve month high of $364.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

