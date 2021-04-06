Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118,587 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,463 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $97.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.80 and its 200 day moving average is $84.31.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

