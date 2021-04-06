Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,568 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,118,000 after purchasing an additional 17,617 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 282.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $246.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.50 and a 1 year high of $248.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

