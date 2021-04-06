Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $310,000 Investment in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,610,000 after purchasing an additional 330,817 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fastly by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,316 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 733,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,094,000 after purchasing an additional 332,001 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 719,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,857,000 after purchasing an additional 317,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSLY opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -107.58 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average is $87.09.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $565,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,024,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,168.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,557 shares of company stock worth $20,892,219 over the last 90 days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

