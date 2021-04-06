Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 8,827 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,827 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 194,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,843 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.96.

NYSE:BX opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

