Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $263,000 Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ABM Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ABM Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.66. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2,594.70 and a beta of 1.25.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABM shares. CL King raised their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.