Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Gap Up to $25.89

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.89, but opened at $26.62. Victory Capital shares last traded at $26.62, with a volume of 13 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on VCTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.22.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $200.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.47 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%. Equities analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 63,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

