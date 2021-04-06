VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDL)’s share price were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.09 and last traded at $55.27. Approximately 15,862 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 9,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.31.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.