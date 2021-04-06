VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDL)’s share price were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.09 and last traded at $55.27. Approximately 15,862 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 9,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.31.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit