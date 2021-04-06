Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,896.67 ($24.78).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Victrex stock opened at GBX 2,264 ($29.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,498 ($32.64). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,160.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,142.35.

In related news, insider Martin Court sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,408 ($31.46), for a total value of £41,875.12 ($54,710.11). Also, insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,144 ($28.01) per share, for a total transaction of £64,320 ($84,034.49). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,019 shares of company stock worth $6,475,264.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

