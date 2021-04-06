VIDY Price Reaches $0.0071 on Top Exchanges (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. One VIDY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, VIDY has traded 196.1% higher against the US dollar. VIDY has a market capitalization of $70.15 million and approximately $39.18 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00059664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.17 or 0.00659473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00078961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00031545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

