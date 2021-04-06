Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Discovery Value Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,444,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,133,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Agora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,003,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Agora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,894,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Agora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Agora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 17.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agora stock opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.75. Agora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on API shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Agora in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie started coverage on Agora in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Agora in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

