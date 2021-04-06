Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $32.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of -0.26. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,760,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,656,000 after buying an additional 179,959 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,148,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,241,000 after buying an additional 247,775 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,234,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,065,000 after buying an additional 73,235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,837,000 after buying an additional 70,293 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 780,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,644,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

