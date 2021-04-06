VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $310,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will announce $310,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $310,000.00. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $930,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $960,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.23 million, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTGN. Maxim Group upped their target price on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. VistaGen Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $14,550,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $14,550,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $8,703,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,734,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,345,000. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 22,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,625. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $313.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

