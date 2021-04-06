Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) Receives €31.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

Shares of Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €31.57 ($37.14).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.80 ($37.41) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

EPA VIV opened at €28.00 ($32.94) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.17. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a fifty-two week high of €24.87 ($29.26).

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Analyst Recommendations for Vivendi (EPA:VIV)

