VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) Financial Comparison

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

4.3% of VOC Energy Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust 84.97% 17.77% 17.77% Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for VOC Energy Trust and Chesapeake Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Chesapeake Energy 3 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Chesapeake Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust $9.21 million 6.20 $11.81 million N/A N/A Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06

VOC Energy Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chesapeake Energy.

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats Chesapeake Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. VOC Energy Trust was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

