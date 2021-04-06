Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1,329.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,810 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOD. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 30,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,228 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,635 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

