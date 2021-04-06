Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 28,051 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,137,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $905,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,754,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.87.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $98.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.84. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $104.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.