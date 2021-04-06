Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at about $2,002,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $184,906.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total transaction of $1,398,189.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242 over the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $139.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.13 and a 200-day moving average of $120.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.83 and a 1-year high of $144.69.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

