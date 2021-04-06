Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $2.28 Million in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,713,000 after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 480,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,954,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 187,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 5.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 140,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on Y shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Y opened at $641.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $633.88 and a 200-day moving average of $594.65. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $434.53 and a one year high of $663.56. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -135.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.73. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

