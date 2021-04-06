Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.80 Million Investment in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 101,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $752,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 175,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,935.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $169,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,900.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,050 shares of company stock valued at $944,615 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

