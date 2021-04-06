Vortex Defi Market Cap Hits $1.40 Million (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $1.17 million worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 63.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00000956 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00027731 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.