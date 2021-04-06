Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 283.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,718 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period.

IVW opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $41.12 and a 52 week high of $67.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.96.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

