W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) VP Sells $1,032,277.35 in Stock

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:GWW opened at $407.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $390.77 and a 200-day moving average of $387.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.17 and a 52 week high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.85.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

