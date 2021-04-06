Wade Financial Advisory Inc Has $905,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,929.19.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded up $8.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,235.06. The stock had a trading volume of 38,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,179. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,114.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,171.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,930.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

