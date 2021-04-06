Wade Financial Advisory Inc Sells 832 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,162,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 456,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 201,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.05. 48,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,715. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.92 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

