Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Sets New 1-Year High at $131.99

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $131.99 and last traded at $131.38, with a volume of 15726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.99.

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.81. The firm has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.3% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 5,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 15.6% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 29,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $6,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

