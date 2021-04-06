Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $229.30.

A number of analysts have commented on WAT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,126,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Waters by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after purchasing an additional 36,462 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAT stock traded up $6.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $302.43. 4,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,720. Waters has a 52-week low of $171.38 and a 52-week high of $299.06. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.35 and its 200-day moving average is $246.37.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The company had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waters will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

