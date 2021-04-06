Waves Enterprise Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.73 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 23.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $16.73 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 68% against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000679 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00074815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.16 or 0.00293389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00106345 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.39 or 0.00767538 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00030299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012326 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

