Waves Enterprise (WEST) Market Cap Achieves $16.73 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 23.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 68% higher against the dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $16.73 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000679 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00074815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.16 or 0.00293389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00106345 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.39 or 0.00767538 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00030299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012326 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.