WD-40 (WDFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. WD-40’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WD-40 to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $311.82 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $151.16 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 70.87 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.91%.

WDFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

