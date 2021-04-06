Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $297.01 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will report $297.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $308.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $288.80 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $304.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $293.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.17 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.93. 8,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $63.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

In other Webster Financial news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,262.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 27,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1,140.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after buying an additional 204,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

