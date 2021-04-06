Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Manitowoc (MTW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Manitowoc (NYSE: MTW) in the last few weeks:

3/17/2021 – The Manitowoc was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

3/16/2021 – The Manitowoc had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

3/16/2021 – The Manitowoc had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $17.00 to $23.00.

3/16/2021 – The Manitowoc had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $23.00.

3/11/2021 – The Manitowoc was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/10/2021 – The Manitowoc was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

3/3/2021 – The Manitowoc had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $17.00.

2/12/2021 – The Manitowoc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Manitowoc’s fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share and revenues both declined year over year. While earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues missed the same. The company has remained focused on cutting costs, and taken efforts to increase productivity and eliminating waste amid the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to improvement in margins. The company has also been witnessing improved order levels lately. This is expected to continue, courtesy of the global economic recovery. Manitowoc’s market leading products and innovation pipeline also provide it with a competitive edge. Further, a strong liquidity position enables the company to invest in strategic growth projects. However, weak demand for mobile cranes, material cost inflation, a weakening dollar, and a less favorable product mix remain concerns.”

2/10/2021 – The Manitowoc had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – The Manitowoc was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

MTW stock opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $723.96 million, a P/E ratio of -61.38, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get The Manitowoc Company Inc alerts:

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Manitowoc by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in The Manitowoc by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Manitowoc by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.