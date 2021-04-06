Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 2,994 Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXFD. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the third quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,733,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after buying an additional 113,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Immunotec Global alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on OXFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.