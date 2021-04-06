Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,104 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBK. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Westpac Banking by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westpac Banking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westpac Banking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westpac Banking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Westpac Banking by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 260,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WBK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE:WBK opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. Westpac Banking Co. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $19.44.

Westpac Banking Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

