WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in WestRock were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRK. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in WestRock by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in WestRock by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in WestRock by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

WRK opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. WestRock has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $54.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.