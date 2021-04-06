Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $8.25 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 90.45% from the stock’s previous close.

SPGYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,774. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

