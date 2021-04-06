Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Given “Outperform” Rating at National Bank Financial

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SPGYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of SPGYF stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 83,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,774. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $5.40.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

