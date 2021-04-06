Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Receives $34.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 4,569.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,633 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,230,000. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,043,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,353,000 after purchasing an additional 276,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after purchasing an additional 94,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,359. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $38.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.68.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post -5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

