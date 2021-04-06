XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:XFLT)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 110.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of XFLT traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $9.02. 153,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,403. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76.

