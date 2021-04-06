XIO Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. One XIO coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. XIO has a total market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XIO alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000117 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . The official website for XIO is xio.network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.