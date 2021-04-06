XYO Market Cap Achieves $79.78 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One XYO coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $79.78 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded up 142.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00058717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00020092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.56 or 0.00661306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00079160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00030816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.