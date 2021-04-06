Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.65.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on Yandex in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC downgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Yandex alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yandex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,989,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Yandex by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,242 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yandex by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $460,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Yandex by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,458,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.37. 91,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,730. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 189.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average of $65.28. Yandex has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.