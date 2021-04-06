YENTEN (YTN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $256.00

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. YENTEN has a total market cap of $259,878.54 and approximately $256.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YENTEN has traded down 3% against the dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,590.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,114.86 or 0.03609565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.73 or 0.00395505 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $665.08 or 0.01135133 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.52 or 0.00478790 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.98 or 0.00465915 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.03 or 0.00324333 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00030195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003436 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.