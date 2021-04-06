Yum! Brands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,521 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 170% compared to the average volume of 1,674 call options.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.45. The stock had a trading volume of 18,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,842. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.31. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $111.68.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,914,000 after acquiring an additional 48,371 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

