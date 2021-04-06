Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will post $40.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.21 million and the highest is $43.70 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $25.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year sales of $122.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.55 million to $125.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $164.37 million, with estimates ranging from $159.63 million to $170.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $44.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.97 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OESX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 126,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,300,000 after acquiring an additional 384,122 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 39,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $7.06 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $213.67 million, a P/E ratio of 176.54 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.15.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

