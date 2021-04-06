Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to Announce $5.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will announce $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.75. The Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings per share of $4.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $8.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $252.62 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $100.44 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.22 and a 200 day moving average of $196.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Motco purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

